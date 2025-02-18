Dark Winds to Yellowjackets; Top 10 mind-bending psychological thriller series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5 and more
Here’s a list of best psychological thriller series that will blow your mind
Dark Winds follows two Navajo police officers who start working together on a mission. It is available on Prime Video.
Severance focuses on Mark who leads a team of workers whose memories have been divided. It is available on Prime Video.
Gypsy centers around Jean Holloway, a known therapist who secretly manipulates her patients’ lives. It is available on Netflix.
Yellowjackets follows a team of soccer players who plan to travel to Seattle. It is streaming on Netflix.
Asur is one of the best forensic crime investigation films on Indian mythology. It is streaming on JioCinema.
Wilderness focuses on Liv and her husband Will who appears to be a perfect couple. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Bhram revolves around Alisha Khanna, a successful writer who suffers from PTSD. It is available on Zee5.
Masoom centers around Sana Kapoor who returns to her hometown after the mysterious death of her mother. It is streaming on JioHotstar.
Eric is set in 1980s New York that focuses on Vincent whose nine-year-old son goes missing. It is available on Netflix.
Rudra: The Edge of Darkness is inspired by a British show called Luther. It is available on JioHotstar.
