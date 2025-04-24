At Eighteen to School 2013; TOP 10 Korean teen dramas to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and Viki

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 24, 2025

Here is a list of Korean dramas to watch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix) follows So Mun, a high school student with a disability who is enlisted to be part of the Counters, a group of paranormal hunters who search for and fight against evil spirits.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sassy Go Go (Viki) centers around a group of 18-year-old children studying at a prestigious boarding school that has a high college entrance rate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Extraordinary You (Prime Video) is about a girl who finds that she is merely a character from a comic book whose destiny is decided by the writer, so decide to find the writer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At Eighteen (Netflix) revolves around a misunderstood loner who is transferred to another high school, where he comes across new ordeals and his first love.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

True Beauty (Viki) projects on a high school girl who, after being bullied and discriminated against because of being perceived as ugly, masters the art of makeup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

School 2013 (Prime Video) focuses on Go Nam Soon, a young boy, constantly bullied by a group in his class. Later, one of his old rivals joins his school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Record of Youth (Netflix) the story is about three young fashionistas who are trying to make it big in the world of modelling.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reply 1997 (Viki) depicts the story of a woman reminiscing her teenage years with her friends at their high school reunion.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Love Alarm (Netflix) follows a high school girl in a world greatly influenced by a mobile app capable of notifying whether someone within their vicinity has romantic feelings for them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

School 2017 (Viki) is about a group of students, who go through several ups and downs, try to cope with their personal problems as well as deal with a corrupt system at school.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: So good, yet so painful! Bollywood films you can’t bear to watch again

 

 Find Out More