Top 10 Malayalam psychological thrillers available on YouTube and OTT that will blow your mind
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 07, 2025
Athiran available to watch on YouTube and Disney+Hotstar is about a psychiatrist who visits a mental asylum and meets a patient kept in isolation.
Irul is about a couple who takes shelter in a home after their car breaks down. The owner behaves in a suspicious manner and then there is a killer. Watch it on Netflix.
Puzhu is about a disciplined and a bigoted upper-caste retired police officer who is always paranoid. Watch it on SonyLIV.
Bhoothakaalam is on SonyLIV. It is about son-mother facing mysterious events after death of a family member.
Trance on Aha, Amazon Prime Video has Fahadh Faasil in the lead. It is about a motivational speaker who has been made the face of religious scam.
Churuli on SonyLIV is unmissable. It has a mix of sci-fi and horror. The story revolves around two cops entering a mysterious forest to arrest a criminal.
Manichitrathazhu is on Disney+Hotstar. Bhool Bhulaiyaa was a remake of this film.
Rorschach is about Luke Anthony who is in search of his missing wife. He visits a village and soon mysterious events start to unfold.
Yakshi released in 1968 and is among the best Malayalam psychological thrillers with IMDb rating of 8.1. It is on YouTube.
Joji is about an college dropout wanting to be rich. He has a sinister mind. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
