Atlas and 10 other new sci-fi thrillers to stream on Netflix
Nishant
| May 29, 2024
Atlas follows a counterterrorist analyst who has to make use of AI to capture a renegade robot, starring Jennifer Lopez.
Mute is the story of a mute bartender who is searching for his girlfriend in a futuristic underworld.
The Adam Project revolves around a time travel adventure with a man and his younger self.
In the Shadow of the Moon follows a cop chase of a time traveler on a murder spree.
The Titan revolves around a soldier’s test for life on Saturn's moon which eventually becomes a threat.
Bird Box Barcelona is a sequel to Bird Box as they fight unseen creatures in post-apocalypse.
65 follows a pilot crash that lands him on prehistoric Earth filled with dinosaurs.
What Happened to Monday follows identical sisters fighting for survival in a world with population control.
The Wandering Earth revolves around humanity as they move Earth out of the solar system.
The Cloverfield Paradox is a movie that opens the door to disaster and fight monsters.
