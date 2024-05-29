Atlas and 10 other new sci-fi thrillers to stream on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 29, 2024

Atlas follows a counterterrorist analyst who has to make use of AI to capture a renegade robot, starring Jennifer Lopez.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mute is the story of a mute bartender who is searching for his girlfriend in a futuristic underworld.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Adam Project revolves around a time travel adventure with a man and his younger self.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the Shadow of the Moon follows a cop chase of a time traveler on a murder spree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Titan revolves around a soldier’s test for life on Saturn's moon which eventually becomes a threat.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bird Box Barcelona is a sequel to Bird Box as they fight unseen creatures in post-apocalypse.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

65 follows a pilot crash that lands him on prehistoric Earth filled with dinosaurs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

What Happened to Monday follows identical sisters fighting for survival in a world with population control.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Wandering Earth revolves around humanity as they move Earth out of the solar system.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Cloverfield Paradox is a movie that opens the door to disaster and fight monsters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Swatantrya Veer Savarkar and 8 other historical movies and web series on Zee5

 

 Find Out More