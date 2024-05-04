Atypical Family and 8 other Korean dramas releasing in May 2024
Nishant
| May 04, 2024
Frankly Speaking is a Korean drama that blends the elements of comedy, romance, and melodrama, now streaming on Netflix.
The Brave Yong Soo-jung follows Yong Soo-jung who is a popular home shopping host, now streaming online.
The Atypical Family is a supernatural-themed drama with elements of romance, releasing on Netflix on May 4, 2024.
Super Rich in Korea is an upcoming Korean reality show streaming on Netflix.
The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, another romantic drama premiering on Viki on May 11.
Uncle Samsik follows a friendship-focused story set back in1960s Korea, debuting on Disney+ Hotstar on May 15.
The 8 Show will be a competition-style drama akin to Squid Game, airing on Netflix on May 17.
Connection is a crime and mystery drama about a detective's friendship, releasing on May 24, 2024.
