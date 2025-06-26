Autumn in My Heart to The Heirs: TOP 10 classic Korean dramas that you should watch at least once
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 26, 2025
Here is a list of dramas to watch.
Autumn in My Heart (Prime Video) is about a toddler who gets accidentally swapped when his baby sister drops the name card that was presented to them.
Coffee Prince (Netflix) centres around a tomboyish woman, who dresses like a man in order to get work, and a young food empire mogul.
Stairway to Heaven (Viki) follows Song-joo, who loses all her memories in an accident. However, she falls for Jung-suh, her old lover.
Full House (Netflix) tells the story of a woman whose house was sold by her friends while she was away for vacation.
The Heirs (Prime Video) projects a young couple, belonging to families with contrasting backgrounds, who must navigate through various societal norms.
Who Are You (Prime Video) depicts the story of Yang Shi-ohn, who discovers that she can see ghosts after waking up from a six-year coma.
Doctor Stranger (Netflix) centres around a gifted medical student who is forced to live in North Korea. However, he is forced to escape after his lover is captured.
Princess Hours (Viki) focuses on a high-school girl who tries to find her way after she is unexpectedly married off to the Crown Prince.
Boys Over Flowers (Netflix) is about Geum Jan Di, who gets a scholarship to an elite school and gets picked up by one of the most popular students.
My Love from the Star (Netflix) centres around an alien who landed on Earth in 1609 and 400 years later falls in love with a top female actor.
