Avatar and Top 10 other trending web series on Netflix right now

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024

The live-action web series Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1 was recently released and tops the list of most trending web series on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

House of Ninjas was another recent release, it is a Japanese action drama revolving around The Tawara family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Day is a mini-series following a couple who must go their own ways after meeting for the first time on their graduation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Railway Men continues to trend on the list after 15 weeks and finishes in the 4th spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Killer Paradox is a Korean Drama of a cat-and-mouse game between a detective and a killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Money Heist spin-off series Berlin also continues to trend on the list with the 6th spot.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Doctor Slump is another trending Korean Drama about two doctors who reunited after a long time.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Formula 1 documentary, Formula 1: Drive to Survive released its 6th season and teh F1 fans are loving it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Crime drama series, She, follows a constable’s journey toward empowerment as she discovers her true strengths.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ready, Set, Love is a Thai game show set in an imaginary world where men are vastly outnumbered by women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 life lessons to learn from Ambanis

 

 Find Out More