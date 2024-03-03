Avatar and Top 10 other trending web series on Netflix right now
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
The live-action web series Avatar The Last Airbender: Season 1 was recently released and tops the list of most trending web series on Netflix.
House of Ninjas was another recent release, it is a Japanese action drama revolving around The Tawara family.
One Day is a mini-series following a couple who must go their own ways after meeting for the first time on their graduation.
The Railway Men continues to trend on the list after 15 weeks and finishes in the 4th spot.
A Killer Paradox is a Korean Drama of a cat-and-mouse game between a detective and a killer.
Money Heist spin-off series Berlin also continues to trend on the list with the 6th spot.
Doctor Slump is another trending Korean Drama about two doctors who reunited after a long time.
The Formula 1 documentary, Formula 1: Drive to Survive released its 6th season and teh F1 fans are loving it.
Crime drama series, She, follows a constable’s journey toward empowerment as she discovers her true strengths.
Ready, Set, Love is a Thai game show set in an imaginary world where men are vastly outnumbered by women.
