Baahubali and other Top 7 greatest and biggest films directed by SS Rajamouli to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 04, 2024

Koduri Srisaila Sri Rajamouli is one of the best Indian film director and screenwriter.

SS Rajamouli primarily works in Telugu cinema and is the highest grossing Indian director.

Baahubali: The Beginning on Netflix is about a young warrior who learns about his family's past.

RRR on Netflix is about two brave warriors who embark on a dangerous mission.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion on Netflix is about Amarendra Baahubali who faces a threat to his life.

Eega on Netflix is about a man who killed comes back to life as a housefly.

Vikramarkudu on Prime Video is about a thief whose life changes after a girl approaches him.

Chatrapathi on Disney Plus Hotstar is about the journey of a man who finds his way to his estranged mother.

Magadheera on Aha Video is about a warrior who is reborn after 400 years after his death.

