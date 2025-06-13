Baby Bandito to Mr. Robot: TOP 10 high-octane heist series to watch on OTT platform
Roger Khuraijam
| Jun 13, 2025
Here is a list of series to watch.
Money Heist (Netflix) revolves around a group of robbers who attempt to carry out the perfect robbery. However, the police believe that the thieves have no way out.
Lupin (Netflix) centres around Arsène Lupin, the world-famous gentleman thief and master of disguise.
Mr. Robot (Prime Video) is about Elliot, a cybersecurity engineer suffering from anxiety, who works for a corporation and hacks felons by night.
Choona (Netflix) follows an unlikely group of misfits who discover a common enemy in the form of the ruthless yet superstitious politician, and they plot a heist to exact revenge.
Baby Bandito (Netflix) centres around Kevin, who hatches a plan to get ahead of a gang of criminals and beat them to their scheme to steal seven million dollars.
Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist (JioHotstar) focuses on Williams, who plans to pull out the biggest heist. However, his big talk put him on a collision course.
The Great Heist (Netflix) follows the robbery of Colombia's central bank in October 1994 when thieves made off with $ 33 million.
Kaleidoscope (Netflix) projects on a master thief and his crew attempt an epic and elaborate heist worth $7 billion. However, betrayal, greed and other threats undermine their plans.
Good Girls (Netflix) depicts the story of three mothers who are going through a financial crisis, planning a heist, and decide to rob a supermarket. However, their plan goes awry.
White Collar (Prime Video) centres around Neal, a con artist, who is caught by an FBI agent. However, instead of going to jail, Neal proposes to help the FBI.
