Baby Reindeer and 9 other stalker-themed movies and web series on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 27, 2024

Baby Reindeer on Netflix is an autobiographical drama about a comedian's real-life torment of sexual assault and stalking.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Darr, an iconic film exploring the consequences of unrequited love through obsessive stalking. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One Hour Photo is a chilling tale of a photo technician's dangerous fixation on a family he develops photos for. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Invisible Man, a sci-fi thriller where a woman stalked by her supposedly deceased abusive ex-partner fights to prove her sanity. On Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

You on Netflix is a gripping series of a charming but twisted stalker's obsessive pursuit of his love interests.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hello Mini is a series about a woman whose life is disrupted by threatening messages from a mysterious stalker. On MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Caller, a mysterious caller from the past haunts Mary in her new apartment as she devises a plan to escape her stalker, on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chelsea's reunion with a childhood friend turns into a nightmare when she becomes the target of an obsessed stalker in A Night To Regret on MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratter follows Emma whose life spirals into horror when a stalker hacks her devices, leading to a chilling confrontation. On Prime Video

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It Follows is a horror stalker movie of following Jay as she tries her best to escape a shape-shifting entity walking towards her, on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 8 special yet underrated films on OTT

 

 Find Out More