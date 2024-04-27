Baby Reindeer and 9 other stalker-themed movies and web series on OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 27, 2024
Baby Reindeer on Netflix is an autobiographical drama about a comedian's real-life torment of sexual assault and stalking.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Darr, an iconic film exploring the consequences of unrequited love through obsessive stalking. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
One Hour Photo is a chilling tale of a photo technician's dangerous fixation on a family he develops photos for. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Invisible Man, a sci-fi thriller where a woman stalked by her supposedly deceased abusive ex-partner fights to prove her sanity. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
You on Netflix is a gripping series of a charming but twisted stalker's obsessive pursuit of his love interests.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hello Mini is a series about a woman whose life is disrupted by threatening messages from a mysterious stalker. On MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Caller, a mysterious caller from the past haunts Mary in her new apartment as she devises a plan to escape her stalker, on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chelsea's reunion with a childhood friend turns into a nightmare when she becomes the target of an obsessed stalker in A Night To Regret on MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ratter follows Emma whose life spirals into horror when a stalker hacks her devices, leading to a chilling confrontation. On Prime Video
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It Follows is a horror stalker movie of following Jay as she tries her best to escape a shape-shifting entity walking towards her, on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 special yet underrated films on OTT
Find Out More