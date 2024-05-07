Baby Reindeer and other web series on Netflix that will give you the creeps

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 07, 2024

Baby Reindeer is the story of an aspiring comedian dealing with female stalker and is forced to face previous trauma due to the same.

Mindhunter explores the dark minds of serial killers through FBI interviews, blurring the lines between fascination and obsession.

The Haunting of Bly Manor is a gothic horror story following a governess caring for orphaned children in a creepy mansion.

The Haunting of Hill House, a family confronts the haunting memories of their childhood home which holds a dark secret.

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story reveals the horrifying stories from the point of view of Dahmer’s victims.

Black Mirror is an anthology with each episode depicting a nightmarish scenario exploring the dark side of technology and humanity.

Marianne revolves around a writer who travels back to her hometown for inspiration but ends up facing the evil spirit from her dreams.

Russian Doll follows a woman who relives the same day repeatedly, confronting her past and mortality while trying to break the cycle.

The Watcher is about a couple who move into their dream home are terrorized by anonymous letters from a stalker who knows their every move.

All of Us Are Dead follows students trying to escape their school after it becomes the ground zero for a zombie outbreak.

