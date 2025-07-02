Babygirl to Love Lies Bleeding: TOP 10 romance thriller movies that will keep you hooked
Roger Khuraijam
| Jul 02, 2025
Here is a list of movies to watch.
Sliver (Netflix) centres around Carly, a book editor, who relocated to a new place, though pre-informed about suspicious things and starts to worry about someone watching her.
Nocturnal Animals (Prime Video) revolves around Susan, who receives a manuscript of her ex-husband’s new novel. However, a violent thriller starts as she interprets it.
Babygirl (Prime Video) focuses on a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.
True Romance (Prime Video) is about Clarence, who falls in love with Alabama, a prostitute. He decides to talk to her pimp so that they can be together but ends up killing him.
The Handmaiden (Prime Video) follows a con man who conjures up a plan to seduce a woman and swindle her of all her wealth. Along the way, he takes help from an orphan.
Decision to Leave (Prime Video) revolves around a detective, Jang Hae-jun, whose investigation of a man's death leads him to the man's widow.
Victoria (Prime Video) centres around a young Spanish girl who has moved to Berlin but finds herself in a treacherous condition when she befriends the local.
Love Lies Bleeding (Prime Video) is about a lesbian relationship between a reclusive gym manager, who is part of a crime family, and gets wrapped up in organised crime.
Vanilla Sky (Prime Video) focuses on a magazine publisher who begins to question reality after being disfigured in a car crash.
Original Sin (Prime Video) follows a woman who plans to marry a rich man with the help of her lover. However, things changed when she fell for the rich man.
