Bad Boy Billionaires and 9 other best documentaries on OTT about scams and frauds
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 01, 2024
Bad Boy Billionaires: India explores the rise and fall of India's most infamous tycoons, including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, etc., on Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Money Mafia is a docuseries delving into India’s biggest scam stories, including chit fund frauds, ponzi schemes, and more. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scam 1992 on SonyLIV is based on the real-life story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was involved in one of the biggest financial scandals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Special 26 on Amazon Prime Video is based on real-life heists where con artists posed as CBI officers to execute raids.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scam 2003 is another similar scam story about Telgi who ran one of the most ingenious scams in India, on Sony Liv.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
American Greed is a long-running series that profiles various financial crimes, scams, and corporate frauds.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dirty Money exposes the greed and corruption in various sectors, including the Volkswagen emissions scandal, payday loans, etc, on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Tinder Swindler chronicles the story of a conman who used the dating app Tinder to swindle millions from women, on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened explores the infamous Fyre Festival, marketed as a luxurious music festival that never happened. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mirzapur 3 and other must-watch web series releasing in July
Find Out More