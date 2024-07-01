Bad Boy Billionaires and 9 other best documentaries on OTT about scams and frauds

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 01, 2024

Bad Boy Billionaires: India explores the rise and fall of India's most infamous tycoons, including Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, etc., on Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Money Mafia is a docuseries delving into India’s biggest scam stories, including chit fund frauds, ponzi schemes, and more. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 1992 on SonyLIV is based on the real-life story of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, who was involved in one of the biggest financial scandals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Special 26 on Amazon Prime Video is based on real-life heists where con artists posed as CBI officers to execute raids.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scam 2003 is another similar scam story about Telgi who ran one of the most ingenious scams in India, on Sony Liv.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

American Greed is a long-running series that profiles various financial crimes, scams, and corporate frauds.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dirty Money exposes the greed and corruption in various sectors, including the Volkswagen emissions scandal, payday loans, etc, on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Tinder Swindler chronicles the story of a conman who used the dating app Tinder to swindle millions from women, on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened explores the infamous Fyre Festival, marketed as a luxurious music festival that never happened. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mirzapur 3 and other must-watch web series releasing in July

 

 Find Out More