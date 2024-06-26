Bad Cop actor Gulshan Devaiah and his Top 8 best work till now on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 26, 2024
Commando 3: He has a powerful presence as the antagonist, giving the fast-paced action thriller more nuance and passion.
8 a.m Metro: Gulshan Devaiah portrays the complexities of interpersonal relationships during a metro journey in this sophisticated short film.
Hunterrr: Gulshan Devaiah enthralls as Mandar Ponkshe, deftly and humorously handling the difficult realities of a sex addict's life.
Shaitan: He embodies a raw intensity and sensitivity in his breakthrough performance as KC.
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota: Gulshan Devaiah shines in a dual role, displaying his charm and wit while exhibiting his comedic timing and action prowess.
Footfairy: Gulshan Devaiah plays a CBI officer in a psychological thriller with a blend of intrigue and intensity that makes him stand out.
Ramleela: He gives depth to the antagonist part by portraying the scary Bhavani, which amplifies his effect in the epic drama.
Duranga: In this engrossing web series, Gulshan Devaiah gives a remarkable performance that gives his character nuance.
