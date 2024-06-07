Bad Cop and 9 other must-watch upcoming Disney Plus Hotstar releases
Nishant
| Jun 07, 2024
Bad Cop follows a determined cop chasing a dangerous villain while dealing with complex personal relationships and numerous twists.
Nagendran’s Honeymoon revolves around a man’s fraudulent marriage plan for dowry leading to comical chaos with multiple wives.
A Yakshini, to lift her curse, must find and kill the last of a hundred men, leading to an unlikely romance.
The Bear Season, a young chef strives to make his restaurant, The Bear, a profitable success amid ongoing challenges.
Lucrecia: A Murder in Madrid investigates Spain’s first official hate crime, the murder of Lucrecia Pérez, releasing on June 27.
Code Geass: Roze of the Recapture, releasing on June 21 is set four years post-Resurrection as a continuation of the anime.
Not Dead Yet Season 2, releasing on June 19 follows an obituary writer sees and interacts with the ghosts of the people she writes about.
For the First Time in Forever: The Making of World of Frozen is a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the Frozen-themed land, on June 7.
Cult Massacre: One Day in Jonestown chronicles the Jonestown massacre through the accounts of survivors and witnesses.
