Bad Cop and Top 8 crime webseries on OTT

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2024

Criminal Justice: A compelling courtroom drama that explores the intricacies of the Indian legal system.

The Family Man is an exciting spy series that centers on a middle-class man who must balance his covert spy life.

Special Ops: An intense series about a special task team searching for the terrorist group's mastermind.

Aarya is a gripping tale of a lady rising from the criminal underground to become a ferocious protector of her family.

Asur: A psychological suspense thriller that follows a serial killer in a game of cat and mouse while fusing forensic science and mythology.

Sacred Games is a perfect crime thriller that delves into existential themes and Mumbai's shadowy underbelly.

Dahaad: A gripping series featuring a deep criminal investigation that keeps you on the edge of your seat.

These crime related webshows have won millions of hearts, have you watched them yet?

