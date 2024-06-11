Bad Cop and Top 8 crime webseries on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 11, 2024
Criminal Justice: A compelling courtroom drama that explores the intricacies of the Indian legal system.
The Family Man is an exciting spy series that centers on a middle-class man who must balance his covert spy life.
Special Ops: An intense series about a special task team searching for the terrorist group's mastermind.
Aarya is a gripping tale of a lady rising from the criminal underground to become a ferocious protector of her family.
Asur: A psychological suspense thriller that follows a serial killer in a game of cat and mouse while fusing forensic science and mythology.
Sacred Games is a perfect crime thriller that delves into existential themes and Mumbai's shadowy underbelly.
Dahaad: A gripping series featuring a deep criminal investigation that keeps you on the edge of your seat.
These crime related webshows have won millions of hearts
