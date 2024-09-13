Bad Newwz on Amazon Prime Video and more Top 8 Hindi rom-coms to watch on OTT this weekend
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 13, 2024
Bad Newwz starring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It is a rom-com that will make you laugh.
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar on Netflix is another rom-com that is fun to watch. It is about breakups specialist who falls in love.
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh is on Amazon Prime Video. Lovers swap family to know whether they can fit in.
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is on JioCinema. It is about a couple faking divorce to qualify for a Government scheme.
Luka Chuppi is on Netflix. The film revolves around a couple who opt for live-in relationship.
Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania is an entertaining film revolving around a girl who is going to marry an NRI but falls for a desi munda.
Badrinath Ki Dulhania is about a girl with big ambitions falling in love with a man from a conservative family. It is on Netflix.
Hasee Toh Phasee is on Netflix. It is about a man who falls for his fiancée's sister.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is on Netflix. It is about a girl who falls in love with an author of a book. She then meets a publisher who falls in love with her.
Kal Ho Naa Ho on Netflix will make you smile, laugh, crime and feel all the romance in the air.
