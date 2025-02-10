Badla to Te3n; TOP 10 Indian mystery thriller movies on OTT
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 10, 2025
Badla (Netflix) is about an interview between a lawyer and a businesswoman, in which the latter insists that she is being wrongfully framed for the murder of her lover.
Ittefaq (Netflix) follows a police officer who investigates a double murder case and has two witnesses, Vikram and Maya who are also suspects. To find the truth, the officer starts investigating.
The Stoneman Murders (JioCinema) is based on the real life Stoneman serial killings that made headlines in the early 1980s in Bombay.
Te3n (Prime Video) revolves around a 70-year-old man who asks a priest and a policeman for help in his search for people who kidnapped and murder his granddaughter.
CBI 5 The Brain (Netflix) centers on a policeman who decides to investigate the case himself after a series of murders takes place one after another.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! (Prime Video) is about Byomkesh who is fresh out of college and agrees to investigate the disappearance of a chemist. Soon he found a larger unsettled mystery.
Ratsasan (Hotstar) projects on a man who gives up on becoming a filmmaker and takes up the job of a police officer after his father’s death. Soon he tracks down a psychotic killer.
Talvar (Prime Video) is about an investigation case which deals with three perspectives of a brutal murder. Things got complicated when the parents of the murdered girl emerged as the prime suspects.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru (ZEE5) follows Inspector Deepak who is assigned on the death of a couple who mysteriously dies. During the investigation, he loses his leg, which leads to the end of his career.
Mumbai Police (Hotstar) centers on ACP Anthony who manages to track down his friend’s killer with an accident resulting in partial memory loss. However, he is resigned to the case.
