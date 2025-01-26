Bakhtawar to Yakeen Ka Safar; Top 10 Pakistani dramas where female leads steal the show

Yashshvi Srivastava Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 26, 2025

Pakistani dramas are popular for captivating stories wherein women take center stage, and break down stereotypes and barriers.

Bakhtawar revolves around a young girl who is forced to live like a man for survival.

Mann Jogi talks about the wrong practice of Halala in Pakistan.

Dar Si Jati Hain Sila is a beautiful story that highlights an important societal issue.

Baaghi is a drama that sheds light on issues like domestic abuse and honor killing.

Yakeen Ka Safar highlights the beautiful story of a girl who overcomes hurdles to follow her dream.

Sinf-e-Aahan follows the story of women in the army.

Churails revolves around a group of women who open up a store to disguise their real business.

Sar-e-Rah shows the story of a woman who becomes a driver to survive.

Cheekh follows a woman who fights for the injustice done to her friend.

Zard Patton Ka Bunn follows a strong brave girl who sets out on the mission to break barriers.

