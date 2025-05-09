Barfi to Prem Ratan Dhan Payo; Top 10 Hindi movies inspired by Korean cinema
Yashshvi Srivastava
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 09, 2025
Here is a list of Hindi movies that are reportedly inspired by Korean cinema
Singh is Bliing is a popular Akshay Kumar film that is inspired by My WIfe is a Gangster 3.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo is another Salman Khan’s popular film that is inspired by Masquerade.
Do Lafzon ki Kahani, featuring Kajal Agarwal and Randeep Hooda is inspired by Always.
Murder 2 is another suspense thriller featuring Emraan Hashmi and Jacqueline Fernandez inspired by The Closer.
Dhamaka is crime thriller film featuring Kartik Aaryan inspired by The Terror Live.
Silence is a thriller drama that features Mammoothy and is inspired by The Witness.
Barfi is a popular Indian film featuring Ranbir, Priyanka, and Ileana, inspired by Lover’s Concerto.
Ek Villain, featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor, is inspired by I Saw The Devil.
Bharat, featuring superstar Salman Khan, is inspired by Ode to My Father.
Te3n features Amitabh Bachchan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, with others, and is inspired by Montage.
