Barzakh and other modern Pakistani dramas to watch on YouTube and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 21, 2024
Barzakh is an upcoming Pakistani drama set in Hunza Valley starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.
Kuch Ankahi follows three sisters navigating family expectations, personal dreams, and societal norms in contemporary Pakistan. On YouTube.
Yunhi explores cultural clashes and evolving relationships through the journey of a Pakistani-American woman adjusting to life in Pakistan. On YouTube.
Tere Bin is a drama about two strong personalities, Murtasim and Meerab, forced into marriage and discovering love amidst conflicts. On YouTube.
Sang-e-Mah is set against the backdrop of rural tribal traditions, it tells the tale of forbidden love and complex family ties. On YouTube.
Parizaad follows the life of Parizaad, a sensitive and misunderstood man who struggles with societal prejudices. On YouTube.
Raqeeb Se, a story of love, sacrifice, and redemption that unfolds when a woman seeks refuge in her old lover's house. On Dailymotion.
Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay delves into the lives of cousins entangled in jealousy, love, and societal expectations. On Dailymotion.
Aakhir Kab Tak focuses on the resilience and strength of women facing oppressive societal norms and domestic challenges. On YouTube.
Chupke Chupke is a light-hearted family drama revolving around two cousins who constantly bicker but eventually develop feelings. On YouTube.
