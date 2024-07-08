Before 36 Days, underrated Hindi thriller web series streaming on Sony Liv, and other OTT
Nishant
| Jul 08, 2024
36 Days is an upcoming thriller web series which will stream on Sony Liv folloinwg a maze of lies and deceit.
David intertwines three distinct stories across different timelines, all connected by protagonists named David. On Netflix. .
Johnny Gaddaar, a heist thriller focusing on Vikram who betrays his accomplices, leading to a series of dark and deceitful events. On Hotstar.
Ek Hasina Thi follows Sarika, a woman wrongfully imprisoned due to her lover’s criminal activities. On Prime Video.
My Wife’s Murder, a man gets accused of murdering his wife and has to prove his innocence amidst the evidence against him. On YouTube.
Manorama: Six Feet Under revolves around a writer who uncovers corruption and deceit while investigating an extramarital affair. On Prime Video.
Rahasya reveals the dark secrets within a family after the murder of their daughter, with twists that keep the audience guessing. On Zee5.
Shaitan is a psychological thriller following five friends in Mumbai whose reckless behavior leads to a hit-and-run incident. On Netflix.
The Final Call is a psychological thriller about a pilot on a mission to end his life and everyone else’s on board the flight. On Zee5.
Special OPS follows a RAW agent’s long-running mission to capture the mastermind behind various terrorist attacks in India. On Hotstar.
