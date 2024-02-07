Before A Killer Paradox on Netflix, top 10 K-dramas based on web toons to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
A Killer Paradox is based on Naver Webtoon of the same name. The thriller K-drama is going to release on February 9, 2024 on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Itaewon Class on Netflix is also based on a webtoon. It is about a gang of friends and their dream of a street bar. It is also a revenge drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
My Roommate Is a Gumiho is on Rauten Viki. The story of a shape-shifting fox is also based on a web toon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
True Beauty is based on a webtoon by Naver. The series is about a girl who puts on a lot of makeup to hide her blemishes. It is on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Love Alarm on Netflix is based on Daum webtoon by Chon Kye-young. It is about a young girl experiencing love.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
All of Us Are Dead on Netflix is a zombie, horror series. It is based on a webtoon by Joo Dong-geun.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Home is about humans turning into monsters and a few boys trying to survive. It is on Netflix and it is also based on Naver webtoon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Extraordinary You is on JioCinema. Reportedly, it is based on webtoon July Found by Chance. The story is about a girl who is a character in a comic book.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mystic Pop-up Bar is a Korean drama about mysterious bars that travels through world to heal people. It is based on Daum webtoon Twin Tops Bar by Bae Hye-soo. Watch it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Golden Spoon K-drama is on Disney+Hotstar. It is about a poor boy attending a rich-man's school. It is based on Naver webtoon.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Uncanny Counter is on Netflix and based on Kakao Webtoon named Amazing Rumor by Jang Yi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Loving Marry My Husband? 7 Park Min-Young starrer Korean Dramas on OTT you shouldn't miss
Find Out More