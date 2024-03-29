Before Aadujeevitham The Goat Life, best of Malayalam cinema to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 29, 2024
Night Drive: When a group of pals travel late at night and come against evil forces, it's an exciting voyage that takes unexpected turns.
Puzhu: A mystery sickness exposes dark secrets in a small town, putting the community's fortitude and interpersonal connections to the test.
Hridayam: A story of love, friendship, and self-discovery set against the backdrop of college life revolves on three people whose lives become entwined.
Bheesham Parvam: A compelling story about a man seeking atonement by facing his history and fighting against social injustices is told.
Freedom Fight: This film, which is set in the years leading up to independence, tells the story of the sacrifices and hardships made by those who dared to oppose colonial control.
Pada: Based on true stories, this movie explores themes of justice, morality, and social conventions while focusing on the aftermath of a sad event.
Rorschach: As a sequence of incidents reveal the innermost truths about the human mind, psychological intricacies are brought to light.
Ariyippu: An investigation into the depths of deceit, betrayal, and the search for justice unfolds in this crime thriller.
Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life: Based on a novel, this film chronicles the incredible adventure of a man struggling for his life and freedom while stranded in Saudi Arabia's barren desert.
