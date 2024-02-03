Before Aarya Antim Vaar, Top 10 web series with strong female characters on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Sushmita Sen is acing the role as Aarya Sareen. Fans have loved her so far. Let's check out other strong female character web series on OTT.
We have Aaditi Pohankar's She. In this Netflix series, Aaditi plays a cop who goes undercover. She faces various challenges during this time and explores her own self too.
Hundred is a story about two policewomen. Both are different and equally badass. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Raveena Tondon chose to debut with Aranyak because of the strong female character that she got to essay. Watch it on Netflix.
Samatha Ruth Prabhu's Raji from The Family Man 2 was pretty badass too. Check out the web series on Amazon Prime Video.
Anupriya Goenka played Shankari Devi urf Chandini in Sultan of Delhi. Her badass character impressed fans. Check out Sultan of Delhi on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Shefali Shah was nominated for Delhi Crimes at the Emmys. She plays a fierce cop. Check out the series on Netflix.
Pooja Bhatt starrer Bombay Begums is about five ambitious women. Check it out on Netflix.
Kajol in The Trial was pretty badass too. She truly showcased women's empowerment. Check out the series on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Aarya Antim Vaar will be released on 9th February 2024. It is highly anticipated.
Sushmita Sen has set the bar high and how!
