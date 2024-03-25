Before Aashram 4, Top 10 interesting Hindi web series to watch on MX Player

Mar 25, 2024

Broken But Beautiful is a story about two heartbroken people who give love a second chance.

Damaged is about a seductive serial killer who murders men after dating them.

Campus Diaries will make you miss your college days.

Chakravyuh is about young college students who are murdered.

Cheesecake is about a furry pet who changes life of an unhappy married couple.

Bhaukaal is about Naveen Sikhera, a new cop in the city of Muzaffarnagar.

Dharavi Bank stars Vivek Oberoi and Suniel Shetty in main roles.

Indori Ishq is a story of two high school sweethearts.

Aashram is one of the best web series that will keep you glued to the screens.

Hello Mini

