Before Aashram 4, Top 9 must-watch web series on MX Player

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 01, 2024

Aashram is a drama about a godman involved in illicit activities, starring Bobby Deol. The fourth season of the show is on the horizon.

Queen is a biographical drama inspired by the life of a prominent Indian politician, featuring Ramya Krishnan.

High is a crime thriller centered around the drug trade and a mysterious new drug.

Raktanchal is a crime drama set in the 1980s, depicting power struggles in Uttar Pradesh.

Hello Mini is a psychological thriller about a woman being stalked by an unknown entity.

Madhuri Talkies is a revenge drama highlighting issues of sexual violence, set in Varanasi.

Ek Thi Begum is a crime thriller web series based on a woman's quest for revenge against the underworld.

Bhaukaal is another crime drama inspired by true events, focusing on a cop's battle against criminals.

Samantar is a mystery thriller about a man whose life mirrors another’s past.

Pawan & Pooja is a romantic drama exploring the lives of three couples, all named Pawan and Pooja, at different stages of their relationships.

