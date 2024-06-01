Before Aashram 4, Top 9 must-watch web series on MX Player
Aashram is a drama about a godman involved in illicit activities, starring Bobby Deol. The fourth season of the show is on the horizon.
Queen is a biographical drama inspired by the life of a prominent Indian politician, featuring Ramya Krishnan.
High is a crime thriller centered around the drug trade and a mysterious new drug.
Raktanchal is a crime drama set in the 1980s, depicting power struggles in Uttar Pradesh.
Hello Mini is a psychological thriller about a woman being stalked by an unknown entity.
Madhuri Talkies is a revenge drama highlighting issues of sexual violence, set in Varanasi.
Ek Thi Begum is a crime thriller web series based on a woman's quest for revenge against the underworld.
Bhaukaal is another crime drama inspired by true events, focusing on a cop's battle against criminals.
Samantar is a mystery thriller about a man whose life mirrors another’s past.
Pawan & Pooja is a romantic drama exploring the lives of three couples, all named Pawan and Pooja, at different stages of their relationships.
