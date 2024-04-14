Before Aavesham on OTT, Best of Fahadh Faasil to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Nikita Thakkar
| Apr 14, 2024
Fahadh Faasil's latest movie Aavesham has enthralled all. It is a Malayalam action comedy with the actor playing a local goon.
Before Aavesham makes it to OTT, Fahadh Faasil's movie Malik that is a political drama is a must watch on Aha.
Fahadh Faasil's role of a ruthless politician in Maamannan was much appreciated. It is on Netflix to watch.
Fahadh Faasil's movie Trance on Amazon Prime Video will leave your head spinning. It's a psychological thriller about a motivational speaker dragged into religious scam.
Fahadh Faasil was too good as SP Banwar Singh in Allu Arjun's Pushpa. The part 1 is on Amazon Prime Video.
Njan Prakashan is a comedy drama that sees Fahadh Faasil in a sweet character of a lazy man with big dreams.
Dhoomam is available on YouTube. It is a twisted tale of a marketing head and his wife being held hostages after an anti-smoking campaign goes wrong.
Varathan is on Disney+Hotstar. A couple faces the nightmare when they return to Kerala.
Joji is one of the best films ever made. Fahadh Faasil knows how to play complex characters well. It is on Prime Video.
Irul on Netflix has stalwarts like Fahadh Faasil, Soubin Shahir and others. Fahadh plays a mysterious home owner who gives shelter to a couple.
