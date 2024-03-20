Before Abraham Ozler on Disney Plus Hotstar, Top 10 edge-of-the seat Malayalam crime thrillers to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024
Abraham Ozler is going to start streaming on Disney+Hotstar soon. The story revolves around a veteran cop who is on a hunt of a serial killer.
Kannur Squad is already on Disney+Hotstar. The film stars Mammootty as a cop. He and his team are up to nab a criminal gang.
Kurup is a crime thriller on Netflix. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the story is based on real-life events of fugitive Sukumara Kurup.
Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a crime thriller revolving around a couple who are troubled as their gold chain gets stolen.
Anweshippin Kandethum is on Netflix. The story has two mysterious cases and cop who is trying to solve.
Garudan is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a Malayalam Crime thriller revolving around a cop and professor, getting involved in a crime.
Jana Gana Mana on Netflix is an intense murder mystery thriller and the interesting probe around it.
Puthiya Niyamam is on Zee5. Nayanthara's movie is about a woman seeking revenge from the one who raped her.
Thankam is on Amazon Prime Video. The film revolves around two gold brokers.
Ira movie is on Zee5. It is about a man who is falsely accused of a murder.
Joseph is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around a retired police officer who investigates death of ex-wife and uncovers some shocking truths.
