Before Abraham Ozler on Disney Plus Hotstar, Top 10 edge-of-the seat Malayalam crime thrillers to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

Abraham Ozler is going to start streaming on Disney+Hotstar soon. The story revolves around a veteran cop who is on a hunt of a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kannur Squad is already on Disney+Hotstar. The film stars Mammootty as a cop. He and his team are up to nab a criminal gang.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kurup is a crime thriller on Netflix. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, the story is based on real-life events of fugitive Sukumara Kurup.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum is on Disney+Hotstar. It is a crime thriller revolving around a couple who are troubled as their gold chain gets stolen.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anweshippin Kandethum is on Netflix. The story has two mysterious cases and cop who is trying to solve.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Garudan is on Amazon Prime Video. It is a Malayalam Crime thriller revolving around a cop and professor, getting involved in a crime.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jana Gana Mana on Netflix is an intense murder mystery thriller and the interesting probe around it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Puthiya Niyamam is on Zee5. Nayanthara's movie is about a woman seeking revenge from the one who raped her.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thankam is on Amazon Prime Video. The film revolves around two gold brokers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ira movie is on Zee5. It is about a man who is falsely accused of a murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joseph is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around a retired police officer who investigates death of ex-wife and uncovers some shocking truths.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: What to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More