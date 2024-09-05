Before Adios Amigo on Netflix, Top 8 Malayalam comedy movies to watch on OTT for a great laugh
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 05, 2024
Adios Amigo, a Malayalam comedy drama, is releasing on Netflix on September 6.
Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil as a gangster will leave you laughing hard. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Minnal Murali is a Malayalam action comedy drama with superhero twist. It is on Netflix.
Bro Daddy on Disney+Hotstar is a laugh riot. The movie is about father-son bonding and more.
Varshangalkku Shesham is a coming-of-age comedy drama revolving around two boys who want to make it big in cinema.
Premalu is a romantic comedy on Aha. It is about a man who has to choose between two potential partners.
Journey of Love 18+ is a romantic comedy film about lovers who plan to elope and get married.
Action Hero Biju has action and comedy in abundance. The movie on Disney+Hotstar is about a teacher who turns a police officer and fights criminals.
Valatty has comedy, romance, and adevnture. It is about love story of two dogs. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a full-on comedy drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is about a man who marries a woman who despises him. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.
