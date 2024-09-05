Before Adios Amigo on Netflix, Top 8 Malayalam comedy movies to watch on OTT for a great laugh

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2024

Adios Amigo, a Malayalam comedy drama, is releasing on Netflix on September 6.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aavesham starring Fahadh Faasil as a gangster will leave you laughing hard. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Minnal Murali is a Malayalam action comedy drama with superhero twist. It is on Netflix.

Bro Daddy on Disney+Hotstar is a laugh riot. The movie is about father-son bonding and more.

Varshangalkku Shesham is a coming-of-age comedy drama revolving around two boys who want to make it big in cinema.

Premalu is a romantic comedy on Aha. It is about a man who has to choose between two potential partners.

Journey of Love 18+ is a romantic comedy film about lovers who plan to elope and get married.

Action Hero Biju has action and comedy in abundance. The movie on Disney+Hotstar is about a teacher who turns a police officer and fights criminals.

Valatty has comedy, romance, and adevnture. It is about love story of two dogs. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil is a full-on comedy drama starring Prithviraj Sukumaran. It is about a man who marries a woman who despises him. Watch on Disney+Hotstar.

