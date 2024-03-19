Before Ae Watan Mere Watan, emotional movies about Indian freedom struggle on Netflix and other OTT

Mar 19, 2024

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a historical biographical movie based on India’s freedom struggle in 1942.

The movie is all set to release on 21st March 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

Mother India portrays the struggles of Radha, an Indian woman, representing the hardships faced by the country during its fight for independence. On YouTube.

Kranti depicts India's fight against British rule blending fiction with historical events. On Zee5.

Mangal Pandey chronicles the life of Mangal Pandey, a pivotal figure in India's first war of independence. On Prime Video.

1942: A Love Story was set in the pre-independence era, was a love story that also showcased India’s freedom struggle. On Prime Video.

Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey focuses on the Chittagong Uprising of 1930. On YouTube.

Chittagong, set in 1930's follows a British-occupied Chittagong where school kids organize an armed revolt. On YouTube.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero chronicles the life of the Indian freedom fighter and his efforts to liberate India from British rule. On YouTube.

Lagaan is a classic sports drama following a group of villagers who challenge the Britishers for a cricket match to cut down the taxes. On Netflix.

Gandhi is a biographical movie that chronicles the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his non-violent resistance against the British. On Prime Video.

