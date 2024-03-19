Before Ae Watan Mere Watan, emotional movies about Indian freedom struggle on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
Ae Watan Mere Watan is a historical biographical movie based on India’s freedom struggle in 1942.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie is all set to release on 21st March 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mother India portrays the struggles of Radha, an Indian woman, representing the hardships faced by the country during its fight for independence. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kranti depicts India's fight against British rule blending fiction with historical events. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mangal Pandey chronicles the life of Mangal Pandey, a pivotal figure in India's first war of independence. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
1942: A Love Story was set in the pre-independence era, was a love story that also showcased India’s freedom struggle. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey focuses on the Chittagong Uprising of 1930. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chittagong, set in 1930's follows a British-occupied Chittagong where school kids organize an armed revolt. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero chronicles the life of the Indian freedom fighter and his efforts to liberate India from British rule. On YouTube.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lagaan is a classic sports drama following a group of villagers who challenge the Britishers for a cricket match to cut down the taxes. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Gandhi is a biographical movie that chronicles the life of Mahatma Gandhi and his non-violent resistance against the British. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Holi 2024: Let Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and other beauties help you style your hair this festive season
Find Out More