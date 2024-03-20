Before Ae Watan Mere Watan on Prime Video, Top 10 historical movies to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024
Sara Ali Khan's movie Ae Mere Watan based on freedom fighter Usha Mehta is releasing on Amazon Prime Video on March 21.
Before the same watch The Legend of Bhagat Singh. It is on Amazon Prime Video and has Ajay Devgn playing the titular role.
Mangal Pandey: The Rising is a historical biographical drama. Aamir Khan nails it as revolutionary Mangal Pandey in the film.
Kesari (1)
Sardar Udham starring Vicky Kaushal based on Udham Singh, the man who shot at Michael O'Dwyer following the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is on Prime Video.
Full Gandhi movie is on YouTube to watch. It is one of the most acclaimed movies narrating the life of Mahatma Gandhi. It stars Ben Kingsley.
Bajirao Mastani is on JioCinema. The film chronicals the heroics of Peshwa Bajirao and his love story with Mastani.
Border movie is historical as it is based on Battle of Longewala in 1971. It is on Prime Video.
Gold is on YouTube and AppleTV. It is about Indian team winning the first Olympic Gold medal post Independence.
Lagaan is on Netflix. It takes us back to pre-Independence India where villagers had to pay heavy taxes to Britishers.
