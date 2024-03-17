Before Ae Watan Mere Watan, Top 10 Bollywood patriotic films to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
Ae Watan Mere Watan is releasing on March 21 on Amazon Prime Video. It is based on freedom fighter Usha Mehta. Sara Ali Khan plays the titular role.
Raazi is on Amazon Prime Video. Starring Alia Bhatt, it is about an Indian spy sent to Pakistan to acquire crucial information.
Mission Majnu on Netflix is on same lines as Raazi. Sidharth Malhotra is an Indian spy in Pakistan who gains information over nuclear weapons in the country.
Sam Bahadur on Zee5 is based on Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India. It showcases the Second World War, Sino-Indian War and more.
Uri: The Surgical Strike is on Zee5. Vicky Kaushal's movie is high on patriotism as it about the covet operation carried out after Uri base camp was attacked.
Shershaah is based on martyred Captain Vikram Batra who bravely fought during the Kargil War. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Pippa is a biographical war drama based on Indo-Pakistani war of 1971. It is on Amzon Prime Video.
Swades on Netflix has undertone of patriotism as it revolves around a Indian expatriate of NASA devoting his life for the betterment of his villagers.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl on Netflix. The movie is about the Kargil War and India's first women pilot to fly in a combat zone.
RRR is an epic drama around two revolutionaries fighting against the Britishers in their own way. It is on Netflix.
Rang De Basanti in all forms is a patriotic film as the leads fight against the corruption in India. It is on Netflix.
