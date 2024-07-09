Before Agent on OTT, best South Indian spy movies on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 09, 2024
Agent is the story of a spy on a mission to uncover the truth about a dangerous terrorist organization.
Saaho, a high-octane action thriller stars Prabhas as an undercover cop who investigates a massive robbery. On Netflix.
Spyder features Mahesh Babu as an intelligence officer who uses surveillance technology to thwart a psychopathic killer. On Netflix.
Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya stars Naveen Polishetty as a small-time detective who stumbles upon a major crime syndicate. On MX Player.
Goodachari Adivi Sesh as a RAW agent who uncovers a conspiracy involving his father’s mysterious death. On Prime Video.
Kshanam stars Adivi Sesh as an NRI who returns to India to help his ex-girlfriend find her missing daughter, uncovering a web of deceit. On Sun NXT.
Vishwaroopam is an espionage thriller that explores global terrorism and features Haasan as an undercover RAW agent. On Hotstar.
Vikram follows a black-ops squad’s mission to eliminate a dangerous drug syndicate. On Hotstar.
Gudachari No.1 is a classic spy film stars Chiranjeevi as an undercover agent on a mission to rescue his kidnapped girlfriend. On Prime Video.
