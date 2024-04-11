Before Amar Singh Chamkila, watch Top 5 musical biopics on OTT

Based on the life of American rock and roll musician Elvis Presley, a 20th-century pop culture phenomenon, comes the epic musical-drama Elvis.

The life of British musician Elton John serves as the basis for the musical-drama Rocketman.

Two autobiographies, Man in Black: His Own Story in His Own Words (1975) and Cash: The Autobiography (1997), serve as the inspiration for the musical biographical-drama Walk the Line.

Country singer-songwriter Johnny Cash wrote the novels.

In Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malik played the part of British singer-songwriter Freddie Mercury.

As the lead vocalist of the British rock group Queen, Freddie's musical journey is the main subject of the film.

The life of American singer, composer, and pianist Ray Charles Robinson Sr. is the basis for Taylor Hackford's film Ray.

The film tells the touching tale of a young child who, in spite of being blind, receives encouragement from his mother to pursue his vocation.

