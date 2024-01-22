Before Animal on Netflix, top 10 controversial films to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 22, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor's controversial film Animal will stream on Netflix from January 26. It will be the extended version of the movie.
Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's controversial movie OMG 2 is also on Netflix. The movie was controversial because of its theme of sex education in India.
The Kashmir Files is on Zee5. Vivek Agnihotri's movie revolved around the struggle of Kashmiri Pandits.
Aamir Khan's movie PK was slammed by many for hurting religious sentiments. It is on Netflix.
Udta Punjab revolved around the theme of drug use and more. It can be watched on YouTube.
Ahead of the release of Padmaavat, a major controversy broke out as Karni Sena accused makers of showing Queen Padmavati in bad light. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Bajirao Mastani got mired in controversy as many blamed the makers for misrepresenting the historical characters. It is on JioCinema.
The Dirty Picture on Disney+Hotstar was controversial thanks to its bold storyline.
Fanaa is Amazon Prime Video. It was controversial film and was even banned in a few states.
