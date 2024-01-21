Before Animal on OTT, best of action movies that you can watch online
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 21, 2024
Animal is all set for a grand Republic Day release on Netflix after ending an amazing theatrical run. Here are some more action movies that you can watch on online.
Kamal Haasan stars in an epic gangster saga as a retired cop in Vikram. On Disney+ Hotstar. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Shah Rukh Khan returns to the action genre in the high-octane spy thriller Pathaan. On Prime Video.
RRR is S.S. Rajamouli's historical fiction masterpiece that blends CGI-enhanced action with real-life revolutionary heroes. On Netflix.
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff face off in War, a stylish spy action flick. On Prime Video,
Akshay Kumar leads an elite anti-terror squad in Sooryavanshi. On Netflix.
Bajirao Mastani is a historical romance that also boasts epic large-scale battle sequences. On JioCinema.
The KGF series saw Yash take on the role of an ambitious gangster in this gritty and violent film. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Andhadhun, a neo-noir action thriller is not just about fighting, but also about suspense. On YouTube.
Dangal saw Aamir Khan in the role of a dad training his daughters to become champions in this inspiring movie. On Apple TV.
Rani Mukerji returns as the fierce police officer in Mardaani 2, facing off against a brutal serial killer. On Prime Video.
