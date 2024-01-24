Before Animal on OTT, Top 10 movies that created controversy and left fans divided

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024

Animal movie was released on 1st December 2023. The movie opened to mixed response. 

Now it is all set for its OTT on Netflix with an extended cut.

It was called out for misogynistic content and violence by some while others loved it. Let's check out other movies which were controversial but won hearts.  

Controversy followed Bajirao Mastani as the descendants of Peshwa Bajirao and Mastani accused them of misrepresenting the historical characters.

Ram Leela was criticized firstly because of its title. It holds religious importance in India.

The movie was a love story between characters Ram and Leela and due to the intimate scene and vulgarity, it was severely called out. 

My Name is Khan made controversy for its subject. Yet it was one of the most loved films. 

OMG was about man vs God/ temple. Naturally, it shocked some but it did impress many.

Padmaavat courted controversy as well. Firstly, the character of Deepika Padukone in the film was questioned. The actress was threatened.  

Religious communities rallied for the ban on the movie and got makers to change the title. A Boycott was also called for.

Aamir Khan starrer PK was called out for hurting religious sentiments. The movie talked about superstitions. 

The film also had a love story between an Indian girl and a Pakistani guy.

Silk Smitha's family sent legal notices to the makers. The posters and other assets were too bold, they felt. 

The Kerala Story was also one of the movies that courted controversy over its content but it was highly successful. 

Udta Punjab had some bold content such as the usage of drugs, violence and more. 

