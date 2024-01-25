Before Animal on OTT, Top 10 violent films on Netflix and more platforms that aren't for the faint hearted
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 25, 2024
Animal is scheduled to release on 26th January 2024, that is, tomorrow. The movie is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
It has been severely criticised for violence and misogyny. But, many have loved the movie all the same.
Let's check out other violent movies on OTT before Animal releases...
Anjaam starring Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan will leave you scarred. It is on JioCinema.
Bandit Queen is based on Phoolan Devi. It is harrowing to the core. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Hrithik Roshan, Priyanka Chopra starrer Agneepath is on Netflix.
Gangs of Wasseypur series is on Netflix. Watch it if you haven't already.
Ghajini starring Aamir Khan and Asin is one of the most traumatizing movies. Check it out on ZEE5 or Amazon Prime Video.
Anushka Sharma starrer NH10 can be watched on JioCinema. It will haunt you for a long time.
Allu Arjun's Pushpa is on Amazon Prime Video. It is soon going to release part 2.
The Rakta Charitra film series is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. It is centred around politics.
Shootout at Lokhandwala can be watched on JioCinema or Disney Plus Hotstar. It is a gangster action drama.
The 2006 movie Zinda starring Sanjay Dutt, Lara Dutta and others is on Amazon Prime Video and SonyLiv.
