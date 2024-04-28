Before Aranmanai 4, Top 9 South Indian horror comedies on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2024

Kanchana is a Tamil horror-comedy about a man possessed by a vengeful transgender spirit. On Prime Video.

Prema Katha Chitram, a Telugu horror-comedy about friends encountering spooky events in a haunted house. On Hotstar

Aranmanai is a Tamil horror-comedy series revolving around a haunted mansion and its mysteries. On MX Player.

The fourth part of Arnmanai starring Tamannaah Bhatia is reportedly in production.

Darling is a Tamil romantic horror-comedy about a couple moving into a haunted house. On prime Video.

Anando Brahma is a Telugu horror-comedy where people pretend to be ghosts to scare away buyers from a haunted house. On Zee5.

Kannada horror-comedy, Shivalinga follows a CID officer investigating supernatural murders. On Zee5.

Devi is a Tamil horror-comedy about a man's wife getting possessed by a deceased actress's spirit. On Zee5.

Raj Mahal 3 or Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 is another Tamil horror-comedy sequel about a man facing supernatural challenges to win his love. On YouTube.

Chandramukhi is a Tamil, Telugu horror comedy of a woman who hires a psychiatrist to solve the mystery of ghosts in her new house. On Hotstar.

