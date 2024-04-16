Before Article 370 on OTT, 9 other movies based in Kashmir
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 16, 2024
Article 370 is set around the time of the 2016 Kashmir unrest, following the story of a secret agent on a mission to crack down on terrorism and corruption.
The movie stars Yami Gautam in a key role and is set to release on Jio Cinema on April 19th as per the reports.
The Kashmir Files is a historical drama based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from the Kashmir Valley during the 1990s. On Zee5.
Roja revolves around a village girl’s effort to find her husband after he gets kidnapped by Kashmiri militants. On Netflix.
Haider is a Shakespearean tragedy set in Kashmir during the insurgency. On Netflix.
Shikara is another story on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits but from the perspective of a young couple. On Prime Video.
Laila Majnu is a romantic drama where two lovers from Kashmir are unable to unite due to opposition from their families. On Zee5.
Hamid, a drama about a Kashmiri boy who befriends a mysterious stranger. On Netflix.
Shaurya is a legal drama thriller about a court-martial in the Indian Army. On Zee5.
Harud follows Rafiq and his family as they come to terms with the disappearance of his older brother during the militant insurgency. On Apple TV.
Yahaan is a romantic drama about a Kashmiri couple who are separated by the conflict in the Kashmir Valley. On YouTube.
