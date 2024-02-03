Before Article 370, Top 8 movies that delve into political side of India on OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 03, 2024
Article 370 is an upcoming Political drama movie based on the Kashmir political unrest in 2016.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Yami Gautam plays the central role in the movie which will be releasing on 23rd February, 2024.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madam Chief Minister follows the treacherous journey of a woman to become the chief minister of the state. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Accidental Prime Minister follows the journey of Indian economist Manmohan Singh as he became the prime minister of India. On Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satyagraha follows a common man’s fight against politics and corruption. Watch it on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Indu Sarkar is a movie during the emergency following the 19 month period during the 1975-77. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aarakshan is about a fight between a teacher and his mentor on caste based reservations. On JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thackeray follows the story of Balasaheb Thackeray and how he became one of the most influential political leaders in Maharashtra. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prassthanam is a remake of a political action film following a fight for power between two brothers. On Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Youngistaan follows the story of Abhimanyu as he gets forced to join politics after the death of his father who was a minister.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean home remedies to get a glowing glass skin
Find Out More