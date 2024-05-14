Before Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal, other docu-series to stream on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 14, 2024
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal is an upcoming Netflix docu-series following the data leak of a dating website resulting in the broken marriages of many.
Sins of Our Mother chronicles the crimes of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell over three episodes, revealing a tale of religious fanaticism and murder.
Murdaugh Murders investigates the mysterious deaths surrounding the Murdaugh family in South Carolina, spanning two seasons.
Live to 100 is a limited series exploring blue zones where people live exceptionally long lives, showcasing their lifestyles.
MADOFF, a four-part series by Joe Berlinger detailing Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme and the accomplices involved.
Emergency: NYC follows first responders across New York City during the pandemic, offering a sobering look at human resilience.
Arnold is a three-part docuseries narrated by Arnold Schwarzenegger, covering his journey from bodybuilding to acting to politics, including personal challenges.
Beckham delves into David Beckham's career and personal life, including his marriage to Victoria Beckham.
Wrestlers: A docuseries by Greg Whiteley focusing on Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), revealing the personal struggles of athletes and the business behind the sport.
Chimp Empire depicts the complex social dynamics among chimpanzees in Uganda, drawing parallels with human behavior.
Life on Our Planet Steven Spielberg, explores Earth's history through CGI-rendered prehistoric creatures.
