Before Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, Best of Bollywood action-romance flicks on OTT
Nishant
| May 31, 2024
Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha recently released its first teaser which features Ajay Devgn and Tabu in an action romance set-up.
Baaghi 3 follows Ronnie goes to great lengths to protect his brother from terrorists, with intense action and a romantic subplot. On Netflix.
Kabir Singh revolves around a surgeon whose life spirals out of control after his lover is forced to marry someone else. On Netflix.
Padmaavat is the story of Rani Padmavati, her husband Maharawal Ratan Singh, and Alauddin Khilji’s obsession with her. On Prime Video.
Raees follows Raees Alam’s rise as a bootlegger is challenged by a tough cop, with a romantic subplot involving Aasiya. On Netflix.
Simmba, a corrupt police officer finds a new purpose in life after a personal loss, blending action, comedy, and romance. On Zee5.
Bang Bang! follows a bank receptionist who gets caught up with a mysterious man on the run, filled with action and romance. On Hotstar.
Dishoom is the story of two officers who team up to rescue a kidnapped cricketer, with action, humor, and a romantic subplot. On Jio Cinema.
Gunday, two orphaned friends become powerful gangsters in Calcutta and fall in love with the same woman, set in the 1970s. On Prime Video.
