Before Baahubali Crown of Blood, Top 9 animated web series to watch on Netflix and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 01, 2024

SS Rajmouli recently announced on Twitter about the upcoming release of a Baahubali animated web series titled, Baahubali Crown of Blood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Let’s take a look at some other animated web series picks that you can watch before its release.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Legend of Hanuman follows the adventures of Lord Hanuman captured in an animated web series form streaming on Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Invincible follows a teenage named Mark Grayson who discovers his father's dark secrets while developing his own superpowers. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Steins;Gate follows friends experimenting with time travel and facing dangerous consequences. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BoJack Horseman is the story of a washed-up celebrity called BoJack who struggles with addiction and mental health. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gravity Falls revolves around siblings as they investigate paranormal mysteries in their quirky hometown. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arcane follows sisters Vi and Jinx navigating a violent conflict in their city. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rick and Morty, an alcoholic scientist and grandson go on wild inter-dimensional adventures. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avatar: The Last Airbender is the story of young Aang who learns and masters elemental powers to save the world. On Jio CInema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bluey, an Australian Blue Heeler puppy Bluey learns life lessons with her family in Brisbane. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Wonderland, Top 10 sci-fi fantasy Korean movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT

 

 Find Out More