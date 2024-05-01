Before Baahubali Crown of Blood, Top 9 animated web series to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 01, 2024
SS Rajmouli recently announced on Twitter about the upcoming release of a Baahubali animated web series titled, Baahubali Crown of Blood.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Let’s take a look at some other animated web series picks that you can watch before its release.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Legend of Hanuman follows the adventures of Lord Hanuman captured in an animated web series form streaming on Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Invincible follows a teenage named Mark Grayson who discovers his father's dark secrets while developing his own superpowers. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Steins;Gate follows friends experimenting with time travel and facing dangerous consequences. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
BoJack Horseman is the story of a washed-up celebrity called BoJack who struggles with addiction and mental health. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gravity Falls revolves around siblings as they investigate paranormal mysteries in their quirky hometown. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Arcane follows sisters Vi and Jinx navigating a violent conflict in their city. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rick and Morty, an alcoholic scientist and grandson go on wild inter-dimensional adventures. On Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avatar: The Last Airbender is the story of young Aang who learns and masters elemental powers to save the world. On Jio CInema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bluey, an Australian Blue Heeler puppy Bluey learns life lessons with her family in Brisbane. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Wonderland, Top 10 sci-fi fantasy Korean movies to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Find Out More