Before Baby John, Top 10 Bollywood movies that are remakes of South films to watch on OTT

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2024

Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John that is a remake of South movie Theri is going to release on December 25, 2024. It is packed with action and thrill.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singham is also a remake of a South film with the same name. It starred Suriya in the lead. Ajay Devgn's film is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam is the remake of South film that had Mohanlal in the lead. Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer thriller is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bodyguard starring Salman Khan is a remake of Malayalam movie that starred actor Dileep and Nayanthara. Both the films were much loved. It is on AppleTV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a psychological horror comedy. It is a remake of very famous South film titled Manichitrathazhu. The Hindi movie is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore is a remake of Telugu movie titled Vikramarkudu that was directed by SS Rajamouli. It is on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is a remake of Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayak: The Real Hero on Amazon Prime Video is a remake of Tamil political action film titled Mudhalvan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghajini is on Zee5. The Aamir Khan starrer is a remake of Tamil movie with the same name. Both the films were directed by A. R. Murugadoss.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Saathiya available on Amazon Prime Video is a remake of Tamil movie titled Alai Payuthey starring R Madhavan and Shalini.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 best films based on cute love stories to watch on Netflix

 

 Find Out More