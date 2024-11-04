Before Baby John, Top 10 Bollywood movies that are remakes of South films to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
| Nov 04, 2024
Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John that is a remake of South movie Theri is going to release on December 25, 2024. It is packed with action and thrill.
Singham is also a remake of a South film with the same name. It starred Suriya in the lead. Ajay Devgn's film is on Amazon Prime Video.
Drishyam is the remake of South film that had Mohanlal in the lead. Ajay Devgn and Tabu starrer thriller is on Disney+Hotstar.
Bodyguard starring Salman Khan is a remake of Malayalam movie that starred actor Dileep and Nayanthara. Both the films were much loved. It is on AppleTV.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a psychological horror comedy. It is a remake of very famous South film titled Manichitrathazhu. The Hindi movie is on Disney+Hotstar.
Akshay Kumar's Rowdy Rathore is a remake of Telugu movie titled Vikramarkudu that was directed by SS Rajamouli. It is on Netflix.
Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is a remake of Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Watch it on Netflix.
Nayak: The Real Hero on Amazon Prime Video is a remake of Tamil political action film titled Mudhalvan.
Ghajini is on Zee5. The Aamir Khan starrer is a remake of Tamil movie with the same name. Both the films were directed by A. R. Murugadoss.
Saathiya available on Amazon Prime Video is a remake of Tamil movie titled Alai Payuthey starring R Madhavan and Shalini.
