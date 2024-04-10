Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in theatres, watch these action thrillers on OTT to pump up your adrenaline
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 10, 2024
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing on April 11. With Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, the movie promises of hold never-seen-before stunts and action.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
But BMCM, Fighter left everyone enthralled this year. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film had aerial action that kept fans at the edge of their seats.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jawan is a must-watch to get the needed adrenaline rush. Shah Rukh Khan's swag is simply too good. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan on Amazon Prime Video has everything - action, stunts, thrill, romance and Shah Rukh Khan's swag.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tiger 3 is on Amazon Prime Video. Salman Khan as Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Zoya once again manage to save the nation from a deadly terrorist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salaar on Netflix will make your jaws drop. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie is filled with violent action sequences and an interesting story of friendship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jailer on Prime Video has Rajinikanth at his best. A father will go to an length to save his son, even if it means beating up the hell out of goons.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before Pushpa 2: The Rule, watch Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun's raw and edge action thriller around sandalwood smuggling is entertaining.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pulled off some death-defying stunts in WAR. The fight between secret agents will keep you hooked on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Want to watch action with some comedy. Dabangg is for you. Salman Khan's cop drama is epic. The third instalment is on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
K.G.F: Chapter 2 is on Amazon Prime Video. Yash aka Rocky Bhai can fight with anyone and everywhere. There's no messing with him.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Eid 2024: Top 10 movies to watch with family on OTT
Find Out More