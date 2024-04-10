Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in theatres, watch these action thrillers on OTT to pump up your adrenaline

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 10, 2024

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing on April 11. With Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar, the movie promises of hold never-seen-before stunts and action.

But BMCM, Fighter left everyone enthralled this year. Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's film had aerial action that kept fans at the edge of their seats.

Jawan is a must-watch to get the needed adrenaline rush. Shah Rukh Khan's swag is simply too good. Watch on Netflix.

Pathaan on Amazon Prime Video has everything - action, stunts, thrill, romance and Shah Rukh Khan's swag.

Tiger 3 is on Amazon Prime Video. Salman Khan as Tiger and Katrina Kaif as Zoya once again manage to save the nation from a deadly terrorist.

Salaar on Netflix will make your jaws drop. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie is filled with violent action sequences and an interesting story of friendship.

Jailer on Prime Video has Rajinikanth at his best. A father will go to an length to save his son, even if it means beating up the hell out of goons.

Before Pushpa 2: The Rule, watch Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun's raw and edge action thriller around sandalwood smuggling is entertaining.

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff pulled off some death-defying stunts in WAR. The fight between secret agents will keep you hooked on Prime Video.

Want to watch action with some comedy. Dabangg is for you. Salman Khan's cop drama is epic. The third instalment is on Prime Video.

K.G.F: Chapter 2 is on Amazon Prime Video. Yash aka Rocky Bhai can fight with anyone and everywhere. There's no messing with him.

