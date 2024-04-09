Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, movies with patriotic fervor to watch on OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 09, 2024
Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is going to hit the theatres on April 11. The actors play soldiers who are going to save the nation.
Fighter on Netflix has Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone as Indian Air Force pilots who embark on a deadly mission to fight terrorist in the air.
Pathaan on Amazon Prime Video will make your inner patriotic feel good. SRK is a secret agent who saves India from a terror attack.
Jawan on Netflix is all about making India a better place. Shah Rukh Khan calls for war against corruption, unfair practices and more.
Shershaah takes you back to Kargil war. The movie is based of Captain Vikram Batra. It is on Prime Video.
Uri: The Surgical Strike is all about Indian soldiers' bravery. Starring Vicky Kaushal, it is on Zee5.
Raazi is an ode to all the spies who risk their lives to keep India safe. The movie is on Prime Video.
RRR on Netflix is about two brave men fighting against Britishers for India's freedom. It stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan.
Gadar 2 also has patriotic feels to it. The story revolves around a man who goes to Pakistan to rescue his son. Watch it on Zee5.
Rang De Basanti on Netflix is a blend of Indian freedom struggle and modern day fight against corruption.
