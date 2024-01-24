Before Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Top 10 movies on terrorism and threat to Hindustan to watch on OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 24, 2024
Neerja was a film about the hijacking of a flight by a terrorist group.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Baby is a spy thriller film which instills a patriotic feel in viewers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film Black Friday, which is based on Hussain Zaidi's book, explores the 1993 Bombay bombings and reveals the complex network of plots and the ensuing research.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With its plot of a doctor played by Rajeev Khandelwal, Aamir places a terrifying amount of scrutiny on every single person.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The terrifying movie Attacks of 26/11 brilliantly depicts the chaos, bravery, and resiliency of Mumbai in the face of horror.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Attack is a portrayal of a hostage situation in the Indian Embassy in Jordan with a focus on counterterrorism efforts.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Holiday was a brilliant film which showcased how a terrorist group can be a threat to our nation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
URI showcased the surgical strikes undertaken by India in order to seek revenge.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While some of the other movies on the list focus a lot on terrorism, "A Wednesday!" uses it as a metaphor and shows it from the perspective of the average person.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raazi was also a spy thriller film where Alia Bhatt is an Indian spy who is married to a Pakistani officer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Animal on OTT, Top 10 movies that created controversy and left fans divided
Find Out More