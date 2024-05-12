Before Bastar, Top 8 lesser-known movies to watch on Zee5 and other OTT
| May 12, 2024
Bastar The Naxal Story revolves around the 1910 Bastar rebellion where Naxals took thousands of lives and destroyed tons of country assets. On Zee5.
Darbaan, based on Rabindranath Tagore's short story, follows a caretaker whose life is disrupted by a single act of carelessness. On Zee5.
Ludo follows four disparate stories intersect due to fate and chance, involving a sex tape, a suitcase of money, and an eccentric criminal. On Netflix.
Pareeksha revolves around an ordinary rickshaw driver in Bihar striving to provide quality education for his son at a private English medium school. On Zee5.
Chintu Ka Birthday is set during the US invasion of Iraq, an Indian family celebrates their youngest member's birthday with the help of their Iraqi landlord. On Zee5.
Yeh Saali Aashiqui revolves around the college romance between Sahil and Mittee turns into a nightmare after an unfortunate incident. On Prime Video.
Section 375 follows a Bollywood director faces accusations of rape by a female crew member, leading to a legal battle. On Prime Video.
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota is about Surya who has the superpower of not being able to feel pain and he uses it to help others. On Netflix.
